IGP meets South-East police commanders over increasing attacks | Ripples Nigeria

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday, met with police commanders in charge of the South-East zone over the security crisis in the region.

According to him, the meeting was aimed at urgently resolving the critical security issues affecting the South-East and South-South geopolitical regions in the country.

He noted that after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement the outcomes, saying that the challenges would require the police to re-strategise its operations to stem the issues immediately.

READ ALSO: Presidency explains criteria for appointment of new IGP to replace Adamu

Baba said, “It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.”

Meanwhile, he said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of Police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols.

Join the conversation

Opinions