IGP orders CPs to forward case files on electoral violence to INEC

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the commissioners of police in the states to conclude the investigation on all election-related cases in their domains.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also directed the police commissioners to forward the case files on incidents recorded during the February 25 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

He urged Nigerians to support the police and other law enforcement agencies in the efforts at ensuring hitch-free elections in the country.

The statement read: “In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections on 18th March 2023, the IGP has tasked Strategic Police Managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.”

