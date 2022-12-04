IGP orders deployment of police officers to Abuja-Kaduna route as train service resumes Monday

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to the Abuja-Kaduna train route.

The Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume on Monday after about nine months break.

The Federal Government suspended the Abuja-Kaduna train service following the March 28 attack on a passenger train by suspected terrorists.

Eight people were killed while more than 60 passengers were abducted by the criminals in the attack.

The last hostage was released by the terrorists on October 5.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The IGP further disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has been in regular talks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other security agencies in preparation for the commencement of operations.

“The deployment covers major railway stations along the route and operational coaches to provide adequate security for passengers, their property, and the entire service in order to prevent any unforeseen incidence.

“The IGP, therefore, assures the general public, especially intending passengers, of adequate protection of lives and property, as all hands are on deck to fortify the railway services along the route and other rail lines across the country.”

