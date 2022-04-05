IGP orders dismissal of nine police officers for spearheading planned strike

he Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, has approved the dismissal of nine police officers for allegedly spearheading a botched strike action by police operatives in the country.

There were reports last month that police operatives planned to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the poor condition of service in the force.

But the plans were nipped in the bud by the timely intervention of the police hierarchy and the National Assembly which called for the implementation of the police new salary structure.

In a police signal issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Police Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the affected officers were dismissed from the service following their orderly room trial for planning and coordinating a strike within the ranks and file of the police.

The dismissed operatives comprised two Inspectors, five Sergeants and two Constables.

READ ALSO:Police dismisses reports on planned strike by operatives

According to the signal, the dismissed officers were identified and arrested after their phone calls were tracked.

The signal read: “Be informed that following the conclusion of the orderly room proceedings of the undermentioned Inspectors, rank and file for the offences of discreditable conduct, improper conduct, breach of confidence, to wit: planning, organising, coordinating industrial strike within the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force; the Inspector-General has approved the dismissal from service of the following: AP/No. 245800 – Insp Nanoll Lamak; AP/ NP 287568 – Insp Amos Nagurah; F/No. 271367 – Sgt Onoja Onuche; F/No. 442680 – Sgt Franklin Agughalau; F/No. 495378 – Sgt Emmanuel Isah F/No. 508168 – Sgt Adesina Ismail; F/No. 508282 – Sgt Osoteku Ademola; F/No. 525839 – Police Constable Ehighamhen Favour Ebele and F/No. 528222 – Police Constable Ubong Inem.

“The Commissioner welfare is to delete subjects from the police nominal roll accordingly. Treat it as very important.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now