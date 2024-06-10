IGP orders high-powered investigation into Andrew Ochekwo’s murder in Aba hook-up saga

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has set up a special panel to investigate the murder of Andrew Ochekwo, a suspect in the Aba hook-up saga.

The Monitoring Unit has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ochekwo’s death and the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba.

In a statement on Monday, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, quoted the IGP as saying, “The police will unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Ochekwo and ensure that justice is served. We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this case.”

The investigation is expected to be completed within two weeks, and a comprehensive report will be presented to the IGP. The Monitoring Unit has been directed to investigate the roles played by the initial investigation team in Abia State and the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team.

Read also: CBN debunks rumors of revoking licences of Fidelity, Wema, Polaris, and Unity banks

The IGP also assured the public that the case will be handled with professionalism and integrity, urging calm and cooperation from all stakeholders. He also encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation, promising confidentiality.

“This case has generated a lot of public interest and concern, and we want to assure the public that we will do everything possible to ensure that justice is served,” the IGP said. “We urge anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist us in our investigation. We promise that all information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.”

The case has generated widespread interest and concern, with human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu alleging that Ochekwo had previously kidnapped and attempted to murder other women.

The police had arrested Ochekwo after the two ladies went missing, and he was subsequently allegedly killed while being transported by policemen from Abia to Abuja.

The IGP’s directive is seen as a move to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter, and to address the public’s concerns about the handling of the case. The police have promised to keep the public updated on the progress of the investigation and to ensure that justice is served.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now