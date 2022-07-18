News
IGP orders investigation into Portable’s claim on ‘One Million Boys’
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered an investigation into the recent claim by controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, that he founded the notorious cult group, One Million Boys in Lagos.
Portable made the claim in a viral video on Monday.
The group had terrorised many parts of Lagos and neighboring Ogun states and claimed lives in both states.
In the eight seconds video he shared online, Portable claimed he founded the cult group whose actors and sponsors had been unknown.
He said: “Listen to me well, have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder. Go and ask Sammy Larry.”
READ ALSO:Controversial musician, Portable claims to be founder of notorious gang, One Million Boys (Video)
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said the IGP had ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the singer’s claim.
The statement read: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.
“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”
