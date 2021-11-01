IGP orders probe of Justice Odili’s house invasion

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday ordered thorough investigations into the invasion of the Abuja residence of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili.

Some security agents comprising soldiers and policemen had on Friday evening invaded the judge’s residence at the Maitama area of Abuja with a search warrant over alleged illegal activities in the building.

However, in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP said the police leadership was not aware of the siege on Justice Odili’s home and did not at any time order the operatives to carry out such assignment.

He described the act as unfortunate and unacceptable.

READ ALSO: Attacks on judges eroding independence of the judiciary —Rights Commission

The statement read: “Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general.

“He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory to strengthen the security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP assured that the details of police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now