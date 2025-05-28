IGP orders probe of policemen involved in fuel/cash extortion along Benin highway

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate probe of the policemen who were captured in a viral video along the Benin Highway extorting some travellers of fuel and cash when they could not present proof of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) which had been suspended by the police.

In the video which sparked public outrage, a police officer was seen asking the driver and passengers for either N5,000 or five litres of fuel for not possessing the ECMR proof.

While reacting to the video, the IGP, in a statement issued on Wednesday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the officers have been identified and the force will immediately take a decisive action on them to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to the statement posted on the official X handle of the Police, Adejobi said the six officers, including their supervising Chief Superintendent of Police, were promptly summoned to the Force Headquarters to face disciplinary measures.

He stated that the officers were made to appear before the IGP who strongly condemned their behavior as “shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable.”

He added that Egbetokun has ordered immediate disciplinary action, resulting in the initiation of orderly room trials for the officers involved.

The statement titled “Update on Extortion Incident Along Benin Bypass”, reads:

“Following the circulation of a viral video showing acts of extortion by police officers along the Benin bypass, the Nigeria Police Force, in line with its zero-tolerance policy on extortion and unprofessional conduct, has taken immediate action.

“Upon their arrival at the Force Headquarters, the six erring officers, including their supervising officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police, were marched in to appear before the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, who condemned their actions as shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable.

“He further ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary procedures against all six officers involved.

“Accordingly, the officers have been queried, while orderly room trials for the Inspectors implicated in the video have commenced.

“This reiterates the Force’s commitment to upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability. The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any guise, and appropriate sanctions will be meted out in line with established disciplinary procedures.”

