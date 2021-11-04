IGP orders restriction of movement in Anambra

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Anambra State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the restriction was part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.

He said there would be no movement of vehicles in and out of Anambra State from 11:59 p.m. on Friday till the same time on Saturday.

The statement read: “The IGP noted that the restriction order has become necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force which indicate a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during, and after the polls.

“The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the State to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

“The IGP urged officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accredited observers, journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags.”

