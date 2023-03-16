IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement during governorship, assembly elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during this weekend’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the country.

The governorship election will place in 28 states across Nigeria on Saturday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday that the restriction would take effect from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

He, however, said Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and individuals on essential duties had been exempted from the directive.

The statement read: “Sequel to the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on the 18th of March, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day in all states where elections will be conducted with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

“This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein.

“Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.”

