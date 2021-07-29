IGP orders review of FBI’s bribery allegations against Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Thursday, ordered an internal review of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bribery allegations against the head of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The US District Court for the Central District of California had on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari over claims that he received bribes from a suspected international fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi who is standing trial for an alleged $1.1 fraud.

The court alleged that Hushpuppi used the police officer to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, after the latter threatened to expose an alleged $1m fraud against a Qatari businessman.

But Kyari had insisted that he did not receive any money from Hushpuppi.

The statement read: “Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

