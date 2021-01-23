IGP orders Sunday Igboho’s arrest over herdsmen quit notice, violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of a grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, for giving Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to leave the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a chat with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said the IGP had directed the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho immediately and transfer him to Abuja.

The BBC quoted Garba as saying that he just got off the telephone with the IGP, who confirmed that he had ordered the arrest of the politician by the state police command.

At least two persons were killed and properties worth several millions of Naira were destroyed in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State on Friday when Igboho, who is regarded as Akoni Odua of Yorubaland and his supporters reportedly stormed the Fulani settlement in the town and attempted to eject the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and some other herdsmen.

The herdsmen were accused of causing problems in the area.

The incident came a few days after the Ondo State government ordered the herdsmen to leave the state’s forest reserves within seven days.

The government has promised to enforce the quit notice given to the herdsmen.

