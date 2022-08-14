Metro
IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Sunday ordered the deployment of adequate security around schools, hospitals and major national infrastructures across the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the IGP also ordered regular patrols, stop and search raids, and show of force by tactical commanders in a bid to clamp down on criminals across the country.
Baba, according to the statement, gave the directive while reviewing the reports from heads of commands and formations on the security situations in the country.
He charged strategic police managers at various levels to prioritize the use of intelligence gathering networks in the fight against criminals terrorising Nigerians.
READ ALSO: IGP orders arrest of movie makers using police materials illegally
The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of water-tight security arrangements to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures around the country.
“The IGP has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation.”
