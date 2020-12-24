IGP orders tight security nationwide, warns against extortion during Yuletide

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered tight security arrangements across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The IGP also warned operatives against extortion and intimidation of travellers and other road users

The directive was issued to all the Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of zonal and state commands nationwide.

Read also: IGP deploys more policemen to Katsina over students’ abduction

The IGP stated that strategic officers have been directed to ensure massive deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the police to major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions, etc.

He advised Nigerians to observe the Covid-19 guidelines.

‌

He felicitated with Christian faithful in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Join the conversation

Opinions