IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts attached to E-Money

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the withdrawal of escorts attached to 5 Star Music head honcho, Emeka Okonkwo alias E-Money, over alleged misuse.

The withdrawal of the escorts was confirmed on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana who alleged that the police officers were reduced to carrying umbrellas, handbags and even doing other menial jobs for E-Money and his household.

According to Elkana, IGP Adamu Mohammed reportedly directed the Lagos Police Command to withdraw the escorts attached to E-Money who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo aka K-Cee, for carrying out domestic errands on his behalf.

“I can confirm that E-Money’s policemen have been withdrawn. We were ordered to do so and the directive has been complied with. I do not know the reason for the order at this time,” Elkanah confirmed in an interview with Punch.

Further reports reveal that the IGP has also ordered an investigation into the lifestyle of the young billionaire and how he earns a living following allegations that he used his police escorts said to be drawn from B Operations as domestic servants.

