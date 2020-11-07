IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts from Christ Embassy, Fani-Kayode, Emeka Offor, Sen. Abe, others

The police escorts attached to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s church, Christ Embassy, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, top businessman, Emeka Offor, Sen. Magnus Abe, and Hon. Abiola Shina Peller, have been withdrawn on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The directive from the IGP equally affected some corporate bodies like the Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups, KYC Holding, Sheiks and Bishops and many others.

Also on the list are top politicians in the country including Sen. Lado Yakubu, Amb. Yuguda Bashir, Hon. Uche Chukwu, Sen. Boroffice Ajayi, Hon Mutiu Nicholas, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Hon. Chris Giwa, Chief Godwin Ekpo and Chief Pius Akinyelure.

The move came after Adamu had insisted that police escorts attached to VIPs in the country would be withdrawn in sweeping changes as part of the reforms Nigerian youth were clamoring for during the #EndSARS protest in October.

A statement signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, reads in part:

“The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn in spite of extant directives to that effect.”

The letter tagged CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 and sent out to all Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the FCT, said it was directed, in line with the subsisting order, that the CPs and commanders “withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.”

