IGP outlines steps to end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has pledged to ensure the elimination of banditry and terrorism across the country.

Baba made this call on Monday at the graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Command Course (TLCC) 16/2021 of Police Staff College Jos.

On steps to end the raging insecurity situation in the country, the IGP, noted that there was a need to ensure a stronger synergy with other security agencies in the country to ensure all forms of security challenges in the country are surmounted.

“We are working hard to make sure that peace and tranquility are restored to all crisis areas in Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business; we cannot do it alone, so we are doing our best to reach out and ensure inter-agency cooperation with other security agencies especially the military.

“By the special power of God Almighty, and support of Nigerians, we are going to defeat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and all other forms of insecurity in this country, “he said.

The IGP further promised to make training one of the key components of his administration, adding that such initiative would ensure proper management of internal security in the country.

Baba, who described the EndSARS campaign of 2020 as unfortunate, called on the participants to regularly review their human rights posture as they performed their duties as tactical commanders.

“On the other hand, you must be fast in distinguishing between subversive activities engineered by outlawed organisations and common crimes to enable you to apply the necessary force in the defence of your lives and government property.

“I am happy that your course consisted of lessons in community policing and technical aids in policing. The two are the in-thing in modern policing.

“Embrace them and ensure the knowledge trickles down to your subordinates to make your job easier,” he advised the participants.

By Mayowa Oladeji

