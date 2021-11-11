IGP prays National Assembly to remove police from envelope budgetary allocation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has prayed the National Assembly to remove the police from the envelope budgetary system of revenue allocation.

Baba made the prayer on Wednesday when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Police Affairs chaired by their Chairmen, Senator Haliru Jika (Senate) and Hon. Bello Kumo (House of Representatives) for 2022 budget defence.

According to him, the removal of the Nigeria Police from the envelop budgetary regime will “enable the Force to properly project its funding requirements for budgetary appropriation, operational planning and optimal service delivery.”

Also, the IGP prayed the National Assembly to approve adequate funds for the newly established Special Operations Account of the Force to enable the Nigeria Police effectively and promptly respond to unanticipated national security emergencies and to support the ongoing special operations across the country

Other prayers of the IGP to the National Assembly included “Deploy their legislative instrumentality to make a strong case for the prompt and full release of funds appropriated to the Nigeria Police in the 2022 budget.

“Approve and allocate funds under the 2022 Budget for the Zonal Police Headquarters that were recently approved by Mr President but which are yet to fully commence operations due to budgetary challenges.

“These include Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka-Anambra State; Zone 14 Headquarters, Katsina; Zone 15 Headquarters, Maidugun; one 16 Headquarters, Yenegoa and Zone 17 Headquarters, Akure.

“Approve and allocate funds for the operations of the Nigeria Police Special Operational and Tactical Units including the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Forces (SF), and Special Tactical Squads (STS) to enhance their critical internal security operations.

“Deploy legislative instrument to approve a self-accounting status for Nigeria Police Training Institutions and Colleges to effectively position them for their human capacity development functions in furtherance to the long-term reform agenda of the Federal Government.”

