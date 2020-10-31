IGP promises arrest, prosecution of NYSC camp looters

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Saturday hoodlums who carted away items from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Abuja would be tracked and made to face the law.

Adamu stated this after inspecting the orientation camp located in Kubwa, Abuja.

Hoodlums had on Tuesday attacked the camp and carted away food items and other materials from the facilities.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that the place was heavily looted as we went round to see the destruction made by the hoodlums.”

He expressed worry over the situation, adding that the camp meant for the training of youth in the country turned out to be the focus of looters.

The IGP, however, expressed happiness that corps members were not in camp during the incident.

“It would have been a disaster had they been around,” he added.

Adamu disclosed that some of the looted items had been recovered and a few hoodlums arrested.

“A total number of 53 suspects have been arrested so far and would be charged to court,” the IGP concluded.

