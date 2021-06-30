News
IGP promises ‘better policing’ in Nigeria
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Wednesday pledged to ensure a better policing system in a bid to address the worsening insecurity in the country.
The IGP stated this during his familiarisation tour of the House Committee on Police Affairs in Abuja.
Alkali said Nigerians would enjoy better security during his reign as police chief, adding that he would also provide better leadership to officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.
READ ALSO: IGP suspends permits for tinted windscreens in vehicles
He commended the House of Representatives for its unwavering support to the police.
The IGP said: “We are grateful for what we have seen so far from the 9th National Assembly toward a better policing system.”
He reiterated his commitment to a better policing system, stressing that everything would be done to ensure that the police job was made easy.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....