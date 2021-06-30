IGP promises ‘better policing’ in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Wednesday pledged to ensure a better policing system in a bid to address the worsening insecurity in the country.

The IGP stated this during his familiarisation tour of the House Committee on Police Affairs in Abuja.

Alkali said Nigerians would enjoy better security during his reign as police chief, adding that he would also provide better leadership to officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He commended the House of Representatives for its unwavering support to the police.

The IGP said: “We are grateful for what we have seen so far from the 9th National Assembly toward a better policing system.”

He reiterated his commitment to a better policing system, stressing that everything would be done to ensure that the police job was made easy.

