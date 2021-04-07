IGP promises improved security in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IGP promises improved security in Nigeria
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday promised an improvement in the security situation in Nigeria.
Baba, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, officially took over from Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday.
He promised to build a Nigerian Police Force with respect for human rights.
The IGP said: “You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.
“I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement.
“Nigerians should expect improvement in the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.
READ ALSO: VP Osinbajo decorates new IGP, Alkali
“Much as the challenge of leading the force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that Nigeria Police Force is endowed with some of the finest, courageous, and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr. President.
“I am also encouraged by the fact that the outgoing IGP has laid a solid foundation and entrenched a culture of professional efficiency in the Force. These will stimulate me in my capacity as the new acting IGP to strengthen our strategies and provide the requisite leadership that will change the narratives in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats.”
