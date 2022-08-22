IGP, PSC in fresh face-off as police disowns constables’ recruitment advert

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, and the Police Service Commission are heading for another collision course over the recruitment of police constables in the country.

The PSC had in an advertisement placed on some national dailies announced the recruitment of police constables.

The commission also opened its portal for the recruitment exercise.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged the public to disregard a recent call for application for the constables by the PSC in some national dailies.

He added that the advert had no connection with the Nigeria Police Force and was not consistent with its recruitment process.

The police leadership and PSC had also clashed in 2020 over the planned recruitment of 10,000 constables in the country.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022 police constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication on Page 21 of Daily Sun Newspaper of Thursday August 11, 2022 by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

READ ALSO: Appeal Court nullifies police recruitment of 10,000 constables

“The police similarly state unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in all its entirety. The website to which the publication refers to candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now