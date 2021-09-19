News
IGP queries Kyari over alleged link with Hushpuppi, panel rejects supercop’s extradition to US
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has summoned the Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Kyari, following the submission of the Special Investigative Panel (SIP) report on his indictment for alleged unethical conduct by the United States government, the Daily Trust reports.
The IGP suspended the police officer in July after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted him for an alleged link with the suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.
He later set up the panel to investigate the bribery allegations against Kyari.
The panel submitted its report to the IGP more than two weeks ago.
A high-placed source in the Nigeria Police Force told the newspaper on Sunday that Kyari had been queried on the matter.
He added that the panel refused the extradition of the embattled police officer based on the jurisdiction of the alleged crime.
READ ALSO: Special investigative panel submits report on Kyari
He said: “The IGP has issued a query to Abba Kyari based on the findings of the panel.
“The panel discovered that there was communication between Kyari and Hushpuppi, as well as infractions on the part of the police officer which is against the procedure of engagement of the police.
“There is no proof that he committed any crime on the soil of the US to warrant his extradition.
“He will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities here. However, it is for the AGF to advise if there is a ground to extradite him to the US, which is very unlikely.”
The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, however, said the IGP had forwarded the panel’s recommendations to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for appropriate action.
