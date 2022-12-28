IGP recommends suspension of cop who killed Lagos lawyer

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, recommended the suspension of Drambi Vandi, a police officer responsible for the killing of Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Vandi who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah shot Raheem dead while she was returning home with her family members on Christmas Day.

In a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, IGP noted that the “suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.”

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

“He, therefore, appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.”

