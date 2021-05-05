 IGP redeploys senior police officers; Imo, Zamfara get new commissioners | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

IGP redeploys senior police officers; Imo, Zamfara get new commissioners

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following the heightened insecurity in the South-East and South-South region, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the redeployment of some senior police officers, especially Commissioners of Police (CP).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday evening by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, and made available to Ripples Nigeria.

According to the new directive, CP Abutu Yaro was named the new CP for Imo State, while the former CP of the state, Nasiru Mohammed, was redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

The directive was to curb the spate of deadly attacks on security formations in the two zones, which has led to the death of security operatives, and compounded the security challenges in the regions.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the IGP had on Friday ordered the posting of a new CP to Anambra State, in addition to other strategic postings in the region.

In its Tuesday statement, the police also announced CP Hussaini Rabiu as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara.

Read also: Nigerian govt revives Complaints Committee for cases against police officers

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State. The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.

“CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop. By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

“In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA.

“The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports18 hours ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
Sports1 day ago

Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium

European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Sports1 day ago

Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Sports3 days ago

Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech3 days ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech6 days ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...