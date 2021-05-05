IGP redeploys senior police officers; Imo, Zamfara get new commissioners | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IGP redeploys senior police officers; Imo, Zamfara get new commissioners
Following the heightened insecurity in the South-East and South-South region, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the redeployment of some senior police officers, especially Commissioners of Police (CP).
This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday evening by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, and made available to Ripples Nigeria.
According to the new directive, CP Abutu Yaro was named the new CP for Imo State, while the former CP of the state, Nasiru Mohammed, was redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.
The directive was to curb the spate of deadly attacks on security formations in the two zones, which has led to the death of security operatives, and compounded the security challenges in the regions.
Ripples Nigeria reported that the IGP had on Friday ordered the posting of a new CP to Anambra State, in addition to other strategic postings in the region.
In its Tuesday statement, the police also announced CP Hussaini Rabiu as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara.
Read also: Nigerian govt revives Complaints Committee for cases against police officers
The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State. The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.
“CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop. By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.
“In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA.
“The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.”
