IGP replies Magu’s bail request, says it’s presidency matter, not police

The Nigeria Police has responded to the letter by the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu pleading to be granted bail from detention.

In a letter on Wednesday, signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, the police told Magu that the Presidency and not it, was the one detaining him.

Magu had last week Friday, four days after a combined team of Department of State Security (DSS) and police personnel arrested and kept him in detention, wrote through his lawyers to the office of the IGP, pleading to be granted bail.

But in the letter of reply addressed to Magu’s counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP said Magu was being “held” by the Presidency and not police.

The letter read, “The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly not being detained by the police by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.”

Magu, since his arrest is being moved from detention to the Presidential Villa, where he is facing queries from a Presidential Panel headed by a former Appeal Court judge, Ayo Salami over corrupt allegations levelled against him.

