IGP reverses earlier recruitment guidelines, orders all applicants to be screened

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday suspended entry requirements for candidates seeking to join the Force as constables.

The exercise for recruitment of 10,000 constables into the police commenced on Monday and will end on September 16.

According to a statement issued last Thursday by Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the applicants are expected to appear at the screening centres with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age.

The police authorities also barred persons with bow legs, knock knees, bent knees, and gross malformation of teeth from being enlisted.

Individuals with amputated body parts, defective eyesight, and speech impediment had also been barred from the exercise.

READ ALSO: Police to begin recruitment of constables August 24

However, in a signal dated August 24, 2020, the IGP directed that no candidate should be disqualified irrespective of their physical appearance, age, and qualification.

He directed police commands and formations nationwide to attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their applications online.

It read: “The Inspector-General of Police directs that you attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their online applications to police recruitment portal irrespective of their physical appearance, age, and qualification. You are not to disqualify any applicant for any reason whatsoever.

“Note that your recommendation for each applicant will serve as a guide to ascertaining the suitability or otherwise of each applicant.

“Ensure that the entire process is transparent and devoid of corruption and closely monitor activities of ICT personnel and other members of the team for strict compliance, please.”

Join the conversation

Opinions