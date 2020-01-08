IGP to promoted officers: To whom much is given, much is required

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Wednesday that at least 10,114 police officers have been promoted since took over as the force helmsman in January last year.

Adamu, who disclosed this during the decoration ceremony of 40 newly promoted Commissioners of Police at the Force Headquarters Abuja, said any organisation that does not recognise the potentials of its personnel and rewarding those eligible as at when due, stands the risk of retaining crops of highly demotivated officers who would not be optimally dedicated to the standards and goals of the institution.

Giving a breakdown of those promoted so far, the IGP said 7,127 Inspectors have been promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP); 1, 375 ASP to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP); 498 DSPs to Superintendents of Police (SP); 566 SPs to Chìef Superintendents of Police (CSP); 150 CSPs to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP); 273 ACPs to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 75 DCPs to Commissioners of Police (CPs).

Read also: CAN fulfilling Boko Haram’s wish —Presidency

Others were 35 CPs to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG), and 14 AIGs to Deputy Inspectors of Police (DIGs).

He said the newly promoted CPs fit into his human capacity development requirement and expressed confidence that they would deploy their wealth of experience towards supporting the police in attaining its mandate, especially at this crucial time in the nation’s internal security evolution.

Addressing the newly promoted CPs, Adamu reminded them that to whom much is given, much more shall be required.

He said: “Crime as you know, is a dynamic and increasing complex phenomenon and the nation demands of you higher level of loyalty, courage and professional competence needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security. In furtherance to this, some of you shall be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested.”

Join the conversation

Opinions