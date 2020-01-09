IGP to UNIT COMMANDERS: Police brutality, other unprofessional conducts ‘most intolerable’

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, said on Wednesday any police officer found guilty of brutality or any unprofessional conduct would be dealt with decisively.

Adamu, who stated this at a meeting with commanders of special police units in Abuja, said misuse of firearms and incivility against citizens by police officers would no longer be tolerated in the Force.

He said brutality of the citizens by the units including police mobile force, special protection unit and counterterrorism unit, had become a major source of concern to the police authority.

The IGP said: “Of late, there have been reports of incidents of incivility to citizens, misuse of firearms, deployment of personnel on unauthorized duties and mounting of illegal road blocks by personnel under your watch all against extant directives of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

“These unprofessional and illegal conducts are most intolerable. Your primary duty is the protection of the lives and property of citizens and strict adherence to force orders and directives in so doing.

“Indeed, the need to perform your duties within the dictates of rule of law and best internal standards is sacrosanct and should never be compromised under any circumstances or guise.”

Adamu reminded the officers that their successes are not only judged by preventing crimes but also by the extent to which their operations conform to professional and legal standards.

“Doing otherwise shall, henceforth, attract stern disciplinary actions against you, including the possibility of removing you as commanders for lacking professional and leadership competence,” he added.

