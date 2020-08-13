IGP vows to file N10bn suit against Sowore over alleged defamation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has vowed to file a N10 billion suit against Omoyele Sowore for alleged defamatory publication.

The IGP, through his lawyer, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), accused SaharaReporters, of allegedly publishing on August 3, 2020, a false report that the IGP was illegally raising funds to build a police training school in Nasarawa State.

He said if Sowore, who is the publisher of the online newspaper and the media outfit failed to retract and unequivocally apologise to the IGP they would face a N10 billion suit in court.

In a pre-action letter dated August 6 and addressed to the United States of America, SaharaReporters and Sowore; entitled ‘Re: Defamatory publication against Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni (current Inspector-General of Police), Izinyon vowed to file a criminal complaint against them with relevant government commissions.

Noting that the IGP had given SaharaReporters and Sowore only seven days to tender “a written and unequivocal retraction with an apology carried with the same prominence on their platform and three national dailies,” Izinyon said if they failed to do so the matter would be tabled in court.

“Our client hastened to inform you that these defamatory words in your said publications are farrago of lies, concoctions all calculated by you to bring our client to the lowest contempt as they are a product of you and your online publication to achieve your premeditated blackmail, dubious and diabolical ends.

“We would not waste our energy here but reserve it for the appropriate time,” the letter read.

