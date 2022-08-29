IGP warns against attacks on police officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Monday decried the increasing attacks on police officers in different parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, the IGP warned Nigerians that the force would no longer condone the recent trend of assault on police officers carrying out official their lawful duties.

He added that attacks on police officers and other uniformed agents of the state were both illegal and an affront to the rule of law.

READ ALSO: IGP, PSC in fresh face-off as police disowns constables’ recruitment advert

Baba directed police commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engaged in the assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, face the full wrath of the law.

He reiterated the commitment of the force to the protection of lives and property in the country.

The IGP said: “The call was to enable the officers to advance their sacred mandate of protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now