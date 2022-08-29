News
IGP warns against attacks on police officers
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Monday decried the increasing attacks on police officers in different parts of the country.
In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, the IGP warned Nigerians that the force would no longer condone the recent trend of assault on police officers carrying out official their lawful duties.
He added that attacks on police officers and other uniformed agents of the state were both illegal and an affront to the rule of law.
READ ALSO: IGP, PSC in fresh face-off as police disowns constables’ recruitment advert
Baba directed police commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engaged in the assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, face the full wrath of the law.
He reiterated the commitment of the force to the protection of lives and property in the country.
The IGP said: “The call was to enable the officers to advance their sacred mandate of protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order.”
