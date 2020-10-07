Latest Politics Top Stories

IGP warns politicians against violence during Ondo election

October 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday warned politicians against actions and utterances that would compromise next weekend’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The IGP made the call in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, in Abuja.

He warned that the full weight of the law would be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in the society, who engages in any electoral fraud.

Adamu, therefore, cautioned against political violence, vote-buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches, and other unwholesome practices, saying these could undermine the electoral process.

He charged police officers and other law-enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during, and after the election.

The IGP vowed that police officers and other law-enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of clear electoral malpractices would be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.

He stressed that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of the electorates throughout the period of the election and beyond.

