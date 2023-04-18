Politics
IGP withdraws CP deployed to Adamawa for election duty
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Commissioner of Police deployed to Adamawa State for election duty, Mohammed Barde.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, said the IGP also ordered the immediate deployment of the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Etim Equa to Adamawa State to ensure security in the state.
He added that the IGP was committed to a free and fair electoral process in the North-East state.
Read also:INEC writes IGP, SGF for arrest, prosecution of Adamawa REC
Residents of Adamawa were thrown into panic following the decision of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Hudu Yunusa, to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani, as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duty in Adamawa State.
