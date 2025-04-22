IGP withdraws mobile police personnel from VIPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police mobile force (PMF) personnel from private individuals nationwide.

The IGP, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the directive at a meeting with PMF squadron commanders at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He decried the assignment of PMF operatives to escort and guard duties for VIPs and private individuals across the country.

He also announced a series of reforms, including quarterly ethics and professionalism training, and the mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units

