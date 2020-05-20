Latest Politics

IGP withdraws order restricting movement of essential workers during nationwide curfew

May 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has rescinded the order restricting the movement of essential workers during the nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Medical workers, journalists and other essential workers were embarrassed, when after 8pm on Tuesday, they were restricted from moving within Lagos by policemen.

The policemen had told them that the new order was that all human and vehicular movements, regardless of their field of endeavour were to be stopped once the curfew starts at 8pm.

However, in a post later on its Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, the IGP cancelled the order that included those on essential duties in the restriction order.

The tweet read: “Covid-19: Enforcement of Restriction Orders

“All essential workers including Medical Personnel, Firefighters, Ambulance Services, Journalists, etc are exempted from the restriction of movement associated with both the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the federation.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu has, therefore, directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.”

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday announced the extension of the nationwide curfew to control the spread of the dreaded pandemic for another two weeks.

