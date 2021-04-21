IGP withdraws senior police officers attached to EFCC | Ripples Nigeria

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter dated April 15, 2021, signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, and addressed to the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the IGP requested the release all senior officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and above attached to the commission.

Baba cited “the current operational requirements” as the reason for the withdrawal of the police officers.

The letter read: “I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the Chairman that the IGP has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above attached to your agency.

“This decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the Force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1000hrs for further instructions.”

