IGR will be primary source of budget financing by 2023 —Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has revealed that by the year 2023, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) will be the primary source of financing government budget before any other source.

Governor Abiodun revealed this on Monday during a virtual consultative meeting with the representatives of the people of Ogun East Senatorial District in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He however noted during the virtual meeting that his government would be mindful of the need to avoid unnecessary tax burden on the citizens of the state.

He said; “Despite the steep decline in revenue from the Federation Account, we shall rely more on our IGR from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) and other revenue sources.

“In this regard, we have strengthened the OGIRS, including recent appointment of a seasoned professional as the chairman,” the governor noted.

Abiodun also said that the state shall continue to give utmost priority to capital project investments in education, health and infrastructure sectors.

