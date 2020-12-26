Latest Sports

Iheanacho benched, Ndidi stars as Leicester fight back twice in Man Utd draw

December 26, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played different roles for Leicester City as they come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Iheanacho was benched in the game while Ndidi played all through to help the Foxes secure a home point in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Marcus Rashford opened scoring for United in the 23rd minute but his effort was cancelled out eight minutes later by Harvey Barnes.

Bruno Fernandes’ 79th-minute goal had looked to have maintained United’s 100% away record this season but Vardy’s equaliser – deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe – levelled it up five minutes from time.

