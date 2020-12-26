Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played different roles for Leicester City as they come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.
Iheanacho was benched in the game while Ndidi played all through to help the Foxes secure a home point in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
Read Also: Ex-player predicts heading in football might not exist in 10-15yrs
Marcus Rashford opened scoring for United in the 23rd minute but his effort was cancelled out eight minutes later by Harvey Barnes.
Bruno Fernandes’ 79th-minute goal had looked to have maintained United’s 100% away record this season but Vardy’s equaliser – deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe – levelled it up five minutes from time.
- Iheanacho benched, Ndidi stars as Leicester fight back twice in Man Utd draw - December 26, 2020
- At least four teams to represent Africa in expanded FIFA Women’s W’Cup - December 24, 2020
- PSG dismiss manager Thomas Tuchel hours after 4-0 victory - December 24, 2020