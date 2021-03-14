Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to 'all mothers', praises Vardy for support | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb performance on Sunday.

Iheanacho bagged his first ever Premier League hat-trick as he helped Leicester City seal a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Speaking to SkySports after the win, the 24-year-old said he had waited so long for the day he would net a hat-trick.

“I don’t know how to express this, I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for for helping me grow,” he said.

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. I dedicate this match ball to all the mothers in the world.”

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has praised England forward, Jamie Vardy, who provided the assists for the Nigerian’s first and second goals.

Vardy would also have gotten his name into the scoresheet, but his effort was deflected into the net and was counted as an own goal for defender Ethan Ampadu.

“Playing with him (Vardy) is a joy, he makes so much space for me. I’m really happy, I’m delighted. Even when he’s not scoring he’s helping the team to win.

“It was the first win at home for a while and it’s a clean sheet as well so we’re all really happy.

“The gaffer made it clear when he came in that we need to keep going. We’re getting very near to the top, hopefully we [can] finish near there,” added Iheanacho.

The Foxes climbed above Manchester United to second after the win, but United could return to the position if they beat West Ham later on Sunday.

