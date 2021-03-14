Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to 'all mothers', praises Vardy for support | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb performance on Sunday.
Iheanacho bagged his first ever Premier League hat-trick as he helped Leicester City seal a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.
Speaking to SkySports after the win, the 24-year-old said he had waited so long for the day he would net a hat-trick.
“I don’t know how to express this, I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for for helping me grow,” he said.
“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. I dedicate this match ball to all the mothers in the world.”
Read Also: Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd
Meanwhile, Iheanacho has praised England forward, Jamie Vardy, who provided the assists for the Nigerian’s first and second goals.
Vardy would also have gotten his name into the scoresheet, but his effort was deflected into the net and was counted as an own goal for defender Ethan Ampadu.
“Playing with him (Vardy) is a joy, he makes so much space for me. I’m really happy, I’m delighted. Even when he’s not scoring he’s helping the team to win.
“It was the first win at home for a while and it’s a clean sheet as well so we’re all really happy.
“The gaffer made it clear when he came in that we need to keep going. We’re getting very near to the top, hopefully we [can] finish near there,” added Iheanacho.
The Foxes climbed above Manchester United to second after the win, but United could return to the position if they beat West Ham later on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs
Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb...
Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna will now hope to pick his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from...
Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd
Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were nothing but spectacular for Leicester City in the Premier League on...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...