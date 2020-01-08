Iheanacho earns Leicester first-leg draw with Villa in Carabao Cup semi

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late equaliser to help Leicester City earn a draw against Aston Villa in the first leg of their semifinal tie in the Carabao Cup.

The game, played at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, saw the hosts trail after 28 minutes when Frederic Guilbert put Villa ahead.

But on 74 minutes, Iheanacho finished emphatically from Jamie Vardy’s pass to reward the second-half efforts of the Foxes.

Iheanacho, who played a substitute role, fired from 12 yards to score his 16th goal in 25 career appearances in the competition.

The goal was his sixth goal of the season for Leicester, having featured only in eight games.

The second leg of the semifinal tie will take place on January 28, with the winners of the tie on aggregate to face either Manchester City or Manchester United in the final.

