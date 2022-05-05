Iheanacho fired up for Roma clash, wants Leicester in UECL final

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is trusting his Leicester teammates to pull off an incredible victory over AS Roma in the semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

Leicester were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie last week at the King Power Stadium and will hope to clincb victory in the second leg in Rome today (Thursday).

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in their previous game last Sunday, but Iheanacho believes the team have quickly moved on in order to face Roma better.

The winners of the Roma tie will reach the final of the third-tier continental club competition, where they will face either Feyenoord or Marseille who are also playing on Thursday night.

Read Also: Iheanacho bags assist, Ndidi stars as Leicester beat Leeds

“We need to get back now, we have a big game on Thursday,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website.

“We have a good squad, we can change things around. Hopefully, it will work quite well for us. They (Roma) have a strong team, but we’re looking to get to the final.

“Our supporters always support us, in good and bad situations. They’re always there for us. We’ll keep going and keep giving them our best and hopefully we’ll get something for them on Thursday.”

The game between AS Roma and Leicester City will kick off by 8:00p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now