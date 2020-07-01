Iheanacho goal not enough as Leicester lose to Everton; Ndidi, Iwobi in action

Super Eagles trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi all tasted action in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Everton on Wednesday night.

Iheanacho, who played as a second-half substitute scored a goal six minutes into the half, but his effort was not enough to get a point for the Foxes.

Iwobi was in action for about 68 minutes for the hosts Everton as they defeated their visitors, thanks to two first-half goals.

It was Richarlison who opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he struck from close range, before Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a debatable penalty, awarded following a lengthy VAR review for handball against Ndidi.

Richarlison would later limp off the field following a tackle from Ndidi, who was shown a yellow card.

The defeat dealt a blow to Leicester top-four ambition this season, having picked just two points from their last three games in the Premier League.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal thrashed Norwich 4-0, with goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (a brace), Granit Xhaka and Substitute Cedric Soares.

Norwich are six points from safety with six games left, while the Gunners are seventh on the table.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle United.

