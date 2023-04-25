Iheanacho in action as Vardy salvages point for Leicester at Leeds

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Wilfred Ndidi was an unused substitute in the game, and it was Jamie Vardy who scored a late equalizer to earn a point for the Foxes.

Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison’s pass.

Vardy could have won it for the visitors as he converted from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.

Read Also: Striker Castellanos nets four times as Girona beat Real Madrid

The result leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

They will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday.

Leeds, meanwhile, are a further point ahead.

Leeds should have won the game tonight in the final minute but striker Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed wide from close range from a couple of yards out.

In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 while Aston Villa won 1-0 over Fulham.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now