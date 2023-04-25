Sports
Iheanacho in action as Vardy salvages point for Leicester at Leeds
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
Wilfred Ndidi was an unused substitute in the game, and it was Jamie Vardy who scored a late equalizer to earn a point for the Foxes.
Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison’s pass.
Vardy could have won it for the visitors as he converted from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.
The result leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference.
They will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday.
Leeds, meanwhile, are a further point ahead.
Leeds should have won the game tonight in the final minute but striker Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed wide from close range from a couple of yards out.
In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 while Aston Villa won 1-0 over Fulham.
