Iheanacho, Ndidi lift Leicester out of relegation zone as Liverpool beat Forest

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Iheanacho was on target for the Foxes who sealed a 2-1 victory over the Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho netted the equaliser in the 37th minute to cacel Matheus Cunha’s 13th-minute opener, before Timothy Castagne’s goal sealed the win late on.

With victory, Leicester climbed off the relegation zone, now sitting on 17th spot above Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah sealed the winner on 70 minutes after Forest had fought back to peg the game at 2-2 in the 67th minute.

Diogo Jota scored a brace for Liverpool while Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for visiting Forest.

In other Premier League games played on Saturday, Aston Villa played a 1-1 draw with Brentford, while Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

Fulham defeated Leeds United 2-1.

