Sports
Iheanacho nets winner as Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round
For the second straight FA Cup match, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored the game-winning goal to help Leicester City defeat League Two club Walsall 1-0 on Saturday.
Iheanacho scored his 27th goal in just 46 domestic cup games.
On the 63rd minute, the forward replaced Zambian international Patson Daka.
Read Also: EPL: Iheanacho benched in Leicester’s big win, Arsenal drop points
The winning goal was scored in the 68th minute by Iheanacho, who previously scored in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham in the third round.
The forward’s 20-yard attempt was deflected into the goal by Brandon Comley to seal the win.
He has now scored 17 goals in 23 FA Cup games.
Wilfred Ndidi, a teammate at both club and international level, had been injured and therefore unable to play.
