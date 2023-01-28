Iheanacho nets winner as Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

For the second straight FA Cup match, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored the game-winning goal to help Leicester City defeat League Two club Walsall 1-0 on Saturday.

Iheanacho scored his 27th goal in just 46 domestic cup games.

On the 63rd minute, the forward replaced Zambian international Patson Daka.

The winning goal was scored in the 68th minute by Iheanacho, who previously scored in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham in the third round.

The forward’s 20-yard attempt was deflected into the goal by Brandon Comley to seal the win.

He has now scored 17 goals in 23 FA Cup games.

Wilfred Ndidi, a teammate at both club and international level, had been injured and therefore unable to play.

