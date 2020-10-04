Iheanacho plays sub role as Leicester's perfect start ended by West Ham | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho played a substitute role for Leicester City in their 3-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The loss was the Foxes’ first in the Premier League this season, and it ended their 100% start, which included an away victory over Manchester City.

West Ham, now with two victories, picked up where they left off against Wolves last weekend with another impressive display.

Michail Antonio scored the first goal in the 14th minute as the visitors dominated early, before Pablo Fornals doubled the lead before halftime.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 64th minute for Perez, but could not salvage Leicester from defeat, as Jarrod Bowen netted Hammers’ third in the 83rd minute to seal an emphatic victory at the King Power Stadium.

City remain second in the table, but could lose that spot with Liverpool still to play this weekend against Aston Villa, while West Ham are up to eighth.

