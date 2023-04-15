Iheanacho scores but Man City thrash Leicester to pile pressure on Arsenal

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City but it was not enough to help them stand against Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Iheanacho scored in the 75th minute to pull a goal back for the visitors who fell to a 3-1 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in his last five appearances against his former club City in all competitions.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for the hosts, a 13th minute penalty and a fine 25th minute effort, after Stones had opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the game.

Haaland has scored 47 goals in 40 games this season, helping City maintain their winning streak with a dominant win against relegation-threatened Foxes.

With the win, the Pep Guardiola side are just three points behind leaders Arsenal, who travel to West Ham on Sunday.

