IHEDIOHA: Anglican bishops ask CJN to resign, say Mbaka has commercialized his ministry

Anglican Church Bishops have joined some other Nigerians kicking against the recent judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The Bishops described the judgment as “corrupt and wicked” and called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad to resign his position.

According to the Bishops, God’s wrath could descend on the Supreme Court should it fail to reverse the ‘corrupt’ ruling.

The Supreme Court, ruling on Imo State 2019 governorship election appeal recently, sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

But, briefing newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, the bishops through the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, said the judgment was a kangaroo one and unacceptable.

“I am speaking the minds of most of the Bishops of the Anglican Church that we are very much discontented and very much in disagreement with the kangaroo judgment of the Supreme Court on what has happened in Imo State.

“We sincerely feel disappointed with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who has not got his facts correct and we feel that judgment is wicked and corrupt.

“We also feel that the conclusion of the last judgment of yesterday (Monday) was as a result of fear of what will happen in Nigeria because of the reaction to their judgment on Imo State and so, they quickly made others to say pass, pass, they have a hidden agenda.

“And so, we are calling on the Supreme Court to reverse their judgment on Imo State before they will see the wrath of God. There is no way Imo State people could have voted for APC with the bad governance of Okorocha, for which in the House of Assembly APC has no single seat during the election.

“Hope Uzodinma is my friend; I am not against him but I am against the Supreme Court justices who mutilated the result, judging the case on the total votes that were more than accredited votes, which is absolutely incongruous and very much antithetical to democracy spirit.

“It is, therefore, our prayer that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should also be up and doing in their declaration of results and be able to defend whatever they declared in the sight of the Supreme Court.

“In fact, we are calling on the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He should go, he is not a lawyer, he is a Sharia Court man; he is not a learned man. We are calling for his resignation with immediate effect,” Bishop Chukwuma said.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, had ahead of the apex court ruling, predicted before members of his Adoration Ministry in Enugu, that Ihedioha was going to be sacked and replaced with Uzodinma in 2020.

The Anglican Bishop commenting on Mbaka’s prediction said he “is politicising his ministry too much and commercialising his ministry”.

Noting that Mbaka’s alleged action “is dangerous to the ministry of the church”, the bishops called on the Catholic Church to call him to order.

The bishops, who also condemned the killing of the Adamawa chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) by Boko Haram terrorists, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to terminate the appointment of the service chiefs who have “over-stayed and are now irrelevant”.

