Ihedioha approaches Supreme Court to review ruling on Imo election

A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to set aside its January 14 judgment on the state governorship election.

The apex court in the ruling sacked Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

The state former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN), disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

Nwawuchi said Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed had an application before the apex court and asked it to set aside the January 14 judgment “on grounds of nullity.”

He said: “The election of March 9, 2019, was challenged in the election tribunal where the judgment was delivered in Ihedioha’s favour.

“The matter went to the Court of Appeal which affirmed the tribunal’s judgment. The matter went for further appeal to the Supreme Court which reversed the judgments of the lower courts.

“After the January 14 verdict, Ihedioha and the PDP put together a team of lawyers to study the judgment. That team has studied the judgment and has advised accordingly.

“Following the advice, Ihedioha and the PDP instructed the team of lawyers to approach the Supreme Court with an application to set aside the judgment.

“I want to officially inform you that this afternoon, the lawyers filed an application in the Supreme Court, urging it to set aside the January 14 judgment.”

