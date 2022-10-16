Ihedioha demands investigation into impersonation, push for Kanu’s continued detention

The former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Sunday urged security personnel to fish out anyone using his name and signature without authorization.

The former governor made the call in a statement he personally signed in Owerri.

He said a voice call circulating online in which he was allegedly heard threatening people and a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, pleading with the Federal Government not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, were “criminally” fabricated to put him at odds with the people.

Ihedioha insisted that despite threats from the state government, he had remained silent since the Supreme Court’s ordered his removal as governor on January 20, 2020.

The statement read, “Since January 14, 2020 when the Supreme Court of Nigeria supplanted the electoral will of the good people of Imo State by removing me from office, I have maintained a studious silence, refusing to join issues with malcontents who orchestrated the judicial heist despite all the provocations.

“While in office, Emeka Ihedioha was their nightmare. But they have also realised to their utmost chagrin that even out of office, I have remained a bigger nemesis hence the unceasing campaign of calumny with the sole purpose of damaging my reputation and putting a wedge between me and Imolites. In doing this, there are no off-limits.

“They have forged documents, concocted voice messages, perjured and maximised the social media in throwing mud to see if anyone sticks. They use issues that are very dear to our people in this nefarious project.

“Two of such devious acts were a purported voice of me making threats and a letter, also purportedly written by me to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, advising him not to honour the Appeal Court judgement that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra so as not to imperil the 2023 elections.

“While Nigerians are aware that those who can forge polling results for manufactured votes can forge anything, I have decided not to keep silent again in the face of this criminal defamation of my character because as we inch closer to the 2023 elections, the evil machinations will intensify.

“I am not unduly worried, though, because our people know better. But we can no longer allow criminality to reign supreme. I therefore urge the security agencies to investigate those behind this blatant forgery and bring them to justice. Criminality should not be elevated to an art of governance. Imolites deserve better.”

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had last Thursday discharged Kanu from the 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism filed against him by the federal government last year.

